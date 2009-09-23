Wednesday, September 23, 2009

Few things are worth more than sleep...

...and telling you about this cartoon is one of them.

"Sufferers of schizophrenia are no more dangerous than anyone else."

Medical school has taught me an immense amount about the reality of mental illness.... and this cartoon can teach you the most important things I learned about it, in only about a minute.

"If I'd had cancer, people would have rallied around, but because I had schizophrenia, few wanted to know."




frylime said...

great link, thanks for sharing.

Thursday, September 24, 2009 2:49:00 pm
Richard said...

Glad to know I'm not the only one who reads digg. I found the same cartoon last night and loved it.

Thursday, September 24, 2009 11:23:00 pm
Anonymous said...

Hey Vitum, are you going to post again? Your fans are waiting....

Monday, November 09, 2009 7:10:00 am
kunizzul said...

nice blog...cool..

Monday, November 23, 2009 4:51:00 pm
incidental findings said...

I might note that I am now updating more frequently than you are...

Thursday, December 10, 2009 9:14:00 pm

