"...and that's when I broke the child's arm in my bare hands."

A five-year-old boy had fallen out of a tree, and landed on his arm, which was broken. The emerg doc was going to re-set the bone, but wanted the orthopedic surgeon to have a quick look at the x-ray first. They called it up on the computer screens in the OR, and the surgeon gave his blessing that the emerg doc could set the bone himself.
I asked the surgeon if I could go watch the reduction of the bone, and soon was on my way to the ER where I found the doctor. I knew him from working with him in the ER a few weeks prior.
"I heard you're doing a closed reduction - can I watch?" I asked.
"No," he replied.
I was a little surprised, but didn't have time to react before he said, "You're going to do it."
"Uh, I'll give it a shot, but just so you know, I haven't done one before," I admitted.
"That's fine, I hurt my wrist. Come look at the x-ray."
That's when things got exciting.
This wasn't just going to be a regular reduction.
The doc showed me on the x-ray where the wrist had broken through the smaller of the two arm bones, the ulna - but not quite all the way through the radius.
Turns out that for a break like this to heal correctly, rather than just pulling the bone into place, like is done with most reductions, it was important to make sure that the break went all the way through the radius.
And how would that happen?
You guessed it... breaking the radius would be my job.
Sure enough, after a quick briefing, under close supervision, and as soon as the child was COMPLETELY sedated (what, you thought we would do this with the poor kid awake?!), it was time to hold on to the arm just above the wrist, and see-saw it back and forth at 90 degrees until I heard a pop and crunch. And that moment was just as the doc had predicted: "That's when all the eyes of nurses and staff watching will bug out of their heads." Fortunately, the child's parents weren't there to see what was involved.
Once the bone was broken, we were able to tug it into position, and put a cast on while still applying traction with our hands, just long enough for the cast to harden. By then, the patient was just starting to wake up from the sedation.
And while the patient didn't remember a thing - thank goodness - I definitely won't forget doing this for the first time.
8 comments:
That's an amazing story. Glad to see you're experiencing new things and helping other people while you're at it.
ermm...This was just not the regular experience!
I definitely won't forget reading this post! I just hope I don't end up doin such reductions ! ;-)
wow, that sounds like a pretty tough situation; glad you and the arm made it through!
I saw a pregnant woman slip on a banana peel once. That was a surreal experience.
Nice to see you blogging again!
I seriously just side stepped a banana peel in the parking lot of the YMCA and I thought about stepping on it to see if it was slippery.
I didn't but I still wondered about.
I guess those suckers are pretty slippery after all. Or maybe they're just slippery for the elderly.
I'm still not going to test out that theory.
the way u blogged made me "see & feel" what actually took place.. i have low pain tolerance and i just can't help but winced from the pain as i read through.. just the same, ur blog is informative. Thanx.
That was a very exciting and unforgettable experience for you. It was a very extraordinary job, breaking a child's bone.
That's absolutely nuts. Must be a weird feeling bending someone's arm where its really, reallllly not supposed to bend
