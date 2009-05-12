I'm currently looking into doing a two-week Emergency Medicine elective in any American city... any suggestions?
Most of the ones I've come across so far in my research are four-week electives, but we only get a two-week block during our third year at my school.
Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Electives - any suggestions?
I'm currently looking into doing a two-week Emergency Medicine elective in any American city... any suggestions?
Posted at 20:24
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
try for a blogging world hookup!
10/10
http://trismus1.wordpress.com/
or
Shadowfax
http://allbleedingstops.blogspot.com/
Haha, yeah, if I were you I'd try for a Shadowfax hookup. You guys could talk for hours about how much better universal health care is.
Neurology, but I'm biased.
This is really a well laid out website. I like how you have presented your information with excellent detail. Keep up the great work here and please visit by my blog sometime. The url is http://healthy-nutrition-facts.blogspot.com
Two weeks in NYC. Done.
Post a Comment