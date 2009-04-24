Sticks and stones may break my bones...
...but you better watch out, because I now know how to do a vasectomy.
Thanks to my nimble fingers, three men limped out of the urology office this morning, their virility forever compromised...at least we hope it is.
I sterilized a man today.
4 comments:
you can do that as a med student???
...or does he mean he accidentally sterilized a man.
Here they have to provide a er, sample in about 3 months and are told to use protection until then. And if they don't ring up for the results and THEN try and sue the doctor for the upkeep of their newest child, no payment.
