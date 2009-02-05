Trauma Team vs. Delirium team?

My Internal Medicine attending made an interesting point today, brought up at a lecture by Dr Rivers (famous for his work on treatment of shock/sepsis in the emergency department, published in the NEJM):
- Number of hospital staff who work on a trauma patient who just arrived at a large hospital: usually ~10-20
- Your chance of dying from an auto accident if you make it to the hospital alive: ~10%
- Number of hospital staff who work on a patient with delirium who just arrived at a large hospital: perhaps the medical student at first, then the doctor when s/he gets around to it
- Your chance of dying from delirium: ~50%
A bit of a disconnect, perhaps?
