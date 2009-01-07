The strangest thing said to me during a pelvic exam

She had been fairly relaxed about the whole situation, considering, and after taking her history and doing the rest of the physical examination, I was standing at the foot of the bed. She had assumed the unpleasant position, and I was cautiously brandishing the well-lubricated speculum, when she said to me,
Don't lose your gum, Vitum!
Hope I didn't look that eager...
!! what did you say back to her?
I read about another young MD's experience, where his elderly patient peaked around the drape and asked, "Does your mother know what you do for a living?" :-))
Hey! I'm a 2nd-year med student from the US. I've got a practice Pelvic Exam on a patient next week. Should be a blast! I'll let you know if something strange is said to me.
I haven't done a pelvic exam before and I am actually scared on how will I do during my first time. I hope my patient will be kind.
Do you have any tips to share?
