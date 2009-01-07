Wednesday, January 07, 2009

The strangest thing said to me during a pelvic exam

She had been fairly relaxed about the whole situation, considering, and after taking her history and doing the rest of the physical examination, I was standing at the foot of the bed. She had assumed the unpleasant position, and I was cautiously brandishing the well-lubricated speculum, when she said to me,

Don't lose your gum, Vitum!

Hope I didn't look that eager...


Anonymous said...

!! what did you say back to her?

Saturday, January 10, 2009 1:56:00 pm
spynster57 said...

I read about another young MD's experience, where his elderly patient peaked around the drape and asked, "Does your mother know what you do for a living?" :-))

Sunday, January 11, 2009 12:39:00 pm
Dr. Jigar Patel said...

Wednesday, January 14, 2009 3:00:00 pm
The Med Student Experience said...

Hey! I'm a 2nd-year med student from the US. I've got a practice Pelvic Exam on a patient next week. Should be a blast! I'll let you know if something strange is said to me.

Friday, January 23, 2009 9:04:00 pm
ny web design said...

I haven't done a pelvic exam before and I am actually scared on how will I do during my first time. I hope my patient will be kind.

Do you have any tips to share?

Wednesday, April 15, 2009 7:09:00 am

