Sunday, January 18, 2009

Drinking from the fire hydrant

My facebook status this week:

Vitum is entering one of those hell weeks that usually end with his friends asking, "Why don't we see you anymore?" Trust me, my bed feels the same way.

I spent most of Christmas describing third year to my friends and family like this: it's like working full-time (a doctor's definition of full-time, which is often 50 or 60 hours a week), plus being on call for an overnight shift every fourth night, plus studying for a major exam every month. Wheeeee!

Like I've said many times before, though, I am careful not to whine too much. Not only were my first two years of med school two of the most fun-packed years of my life (as I was reminiscing with a classmate just this afternoon), but as hard as I am being worked right now I'm doing what I love, and worked hard to be able to do.

After all, it is indeed my signature at the bottom of the application to medical school from three years back.

Yet, sometimes I check just to make sure.


Posted at 20:42

Labels: ,

1 comment:

healthy nutrition said...

This is a great blog. Good luck in your travels through medical school. Take it from me, when you are finished, it will all be worth it.

Monday, January 19, 2009 4:21:00 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)