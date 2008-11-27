Med Student Syndrome: I have ADHD.

Med Student Syndrome: A disorder, commonly seen among medical students, in which the student feels they suffer from every medical condition known to mankind.
It's hard not to feel this way when you are learning about attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, with which I have diagnosed myself (along with depression and many other conditions).
A selected portion of the diagnostic criteria. Let's see how many of them I fall under:
- Often has difficulty sustaining attention. Check.
- Often avoids tasks that require sustained attention. Check.
- Often is forgetful. Check.
- Often loses things necessary for activities. Check.
- Often fails to give close attention to details and make careless mistakes. Chk.
- Often does not seem to listen. Pardon me?
- Often is forgetful. Check.
- Often does not seem to follow through.
- CHECK - organizing tasks: often has difficulty.
- Often is forgetful. Check.
- Often is easily distrac - hey, it's nice outside...
6 comments:
Bless your heart! My partner in crime, the Fredster, has ADHD with which he was diagnosed when he was freaking fifty. To say that life might have been considerably less... um... eventful had he known earlier? Massive understatement!
So... what do the books and med school profs advise for the spouses of people with ADHD, hmmm?
I would have thought the more common Med School Disorder might be diagnosing everyone *else* with diseases of impending doom!
Try to stay well.
Gargle with saline after every chapter.
I can tell you're exaggerating somewhat, but you sure don't want your patients to see this list.
ahh a case of "doctor diagnose thyself" =)
Nice. I'm sure all your future patients will appreciate your sense of humor.
Chk. awesome.
Haha.
Me and friends also do that!
Knowing all the signs and symptoms of different diseases makes you think you have one too. That's the disadvantage of knowing too much.
We are just being paranoid.
